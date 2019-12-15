A man was found dead by Miami-Dade Police Saturday while they were investigating a series of residential fires that had broken out.

The Andre family lives in the home where the body was found. They are just as puzzled as police as to how the dead man ended up in their backyard during the fire.

"There was word circulating that there was a guy - a naked guy," Homeowner Phil Andre says, "The police was after him. And I saw a helicopter up there and the patrols see if they can catch him."

But the body is not all the family is dealing with. The family says they are preparing to spend the night in a hotel after the fire left their home uninhabitable.

According to police, they responded to calls of a residential fire in the area of 13320 Northwest 1st Avenue around 5 p.m. Saturday evening.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reported that at least two houses were on fire.

Close to 5:40 p.m., while investigating the fires, a deceased male was found in the backyard of the residence, according to police.

Phil says neither he nor any of the seven relatives who live in the house know the man.

No further information was immediately known. Detectives are working on the case.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Andre family.