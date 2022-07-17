Broward Sheriffs Office

Man Found Dead, Body Pulled From Lake in Weston

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead on the scene, BSO said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office is working on a developing incident regarding a man whose body was found floating in the water in Weston.

At approximately 7:39 a.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting a body floating in the water near I-75 on Bonaventure Boulevard and Racket Club Road.

BSO district deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene. BSO Dive Team was also alerted and located an unresponsive man in the water.

The man's body was found face down by the shore of the lake. Paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene, BSO said.

Hours later, divers went in the water for a second time and pulled out a motorcycle.

Neighbors told NBC 6 they saw the body floating after they heard a loud sound of a crash at around 1 a.m.

BSO Traffic Homicide Unit detectives were notified and are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

BSO officials have not confirmed if the motorcycle was involved in this case.

The investigation continues. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

