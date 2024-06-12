Florida City

Man found shot inside car in Florida City: Police

The Miami-Dade Police Department's Homicide Bureau has taken over the case due to the victim's critical condition.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating after a man was reportedly found shot and critically injured inside a vehicle in Florida City.

Officers responded to the scene near 1245 NW 7th Avenue late Tuesday night where they discovered the man with apparent gunshot wounds, police confirmed.

The Miami-Dade Police Department's Homicide Bureau has taken over the case due to the victim's critical condition. Police did not provide any details on a potential suspect or suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

