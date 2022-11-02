Man Found Shot to Death Inside Car in NW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to the area of Northwest 83rd Street and Northwest Miami Court in West Little River after receiving a ShotSpotter alert just before 8:45 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man shot inside a car. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim's identity hasn't been released, and there was no information about a possible suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.

