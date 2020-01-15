Man Found With Missing Underage Girls Facing Sex Battery Charges: Lauderhill PD

A man found with two underage Florida girls who had been reported missing is facing multiple sexual battery charges, after police said one of the girls sent out a desperate plea for help on Snapchat.

Carlton Emanuel Blake, 30, was arrested last month and faces more than a dozen charges, including sexual battery on a victim between 12 and 18 and committing a lewd and lascivious act on a victim between 12 and 16, jail records showed.

According to an arrest affidavit, the girls were found in a car with Blake on the morning of Dec. 5 in a parking lot in the 5500 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderhill. Officers had responded to the area after one of the girls posted on Snapchat that she needed help, the affidavit said.

"Please somehow send the police this way I can't call the cops in the car with him We inna parking lot in a black car in front of the snappers fish and chicken," the post read, according to the affidavit.

The girls, who had been reported missing out of Port St. Lucie, told officers that they had started hitchhiking on Nov. 30 and made their way to the Fort Lauderdale area. They said they ended up at a home in Lauderhill with Blake and initially told him they were 17, but later told him they were 16, the affidavit said.

One of the girls said Blake gave them marijuana and had sex with them daily for three days, the affidavit said. The girl said Blake didn't forcibly make them stay inside the home but he "did tell them they could not leave and they both were afraid to attempt to leave for fear of being harmed," the affidavit said.

At one point, the girl said she and the other victim told one another "this may become our life," the affidavit said.

On the morning of Dec. 5, the girls convinced Blake to take them somehwre that they could call for a ride back home, and that's when one of the girls made the Snapchat post, the affidavit said. An officer was monitoring the girls' social media accounts to try to locate them and dispatched officers, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Blake only admitted to "hanging out" with the girls but gave inconsistencies in his account of the incident. He was booked into jail, where he remained behind bars Wednesday. Attorney information wasn't available.