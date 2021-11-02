Man Hospitalized After Being Stabbed in NW Miami: Police

Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in northwest Miami that sent a man to an area hospital.

Miami Police tweeted that officers responded to the area near Northwest 24th Court and 22nd Street and found the victim suffering stab wounds.

Units responded to the area of NW 24th ct and 22nd street reference a stabbing. Upon arrival, a male was found in need of medical attention. Victim was transported to JMH Trauma. The investigation is ongoing. Avoid the area if possible.LA85 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 2, 2021

The victim was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center, where his condition is unknown at this time. Officials have not released the man's identity at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.