Miami

Man Hospitalized After Being Stabbed in NW Miami: Police

The victim was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center, where his condition is unknown at this time

By NBC 6

072117 miami police car
NBC 6

Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in northwest Miami that sent a man to an area hospital.

Miami Police tweeted that officers responded to the area near Northwest 24th Court and 22nd Street and found the victim suffering stab wounds.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The victim was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center, where his condition is unknown at this time. Officials have not released the man's identity at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

6 to Know: South Florida Renters Struggle with Rising Rates

amazon fire tv Oct 27

Watch Unique NBC 6 Original Content on New FireTV App

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami Police Departmentstabbing
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us