Little Haiti

Man hospitalized after crash involving Miami-Dade Police cruiser in Little Haiti

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has been hospitalized after a after an early morning crash in Little Haiti involving a Miami-Dade Police cruiser.

The crash happened Monday near NW 71st Street and NW 2nd Avenue.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

According to Miami-Dade Police, at about 6 a.m. officers responded to reports of a traffic crash involving a man and a marked, on-duty MDPD vehicle.

Aerial images captured by Chopper 6 showed a heavy police presence as a silver Toyota sedan stood on the side of the road with significant damage to its passenger side and a Miami-Dade Police cruiser seemed to have crashed into a pole.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

At this time, authorities have not released any details as to what led to the crash or the condition of the officer.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, a man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Local

Florida Panthers 1 hour ago

Panthers to face off Oilers in Game 7 for last chance to clinch the Stanley Cup. Here's what to know

Surfside condo collapse 2 hours ago

Families remember the 98 lives lost in Surfside condo collapse, 3 years after tragedy

The officer was not injured, police said.

The MDPD Traffic Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Little Haiti
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us