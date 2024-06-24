Man hospitalized after crash involving Miami-Dade Police cruiser in Little Haiti

A man has been hospitalized after a after an early morning crash in Little Haiti involving a Miami-Dade Police cruiser.

The crash happened Monday near NW 71st Street and NW 2nd Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Police, at about 6 a.m. officers responded to reports of a traffic crash involving a man and a marked, on-duty MDPD vehicle.

Aerial images captured by Chopper 6 showed a heavy police presence as a silver Toyota sedan stood on the side of the road with significant damage to its passenger side and a Miami-Dade Police cruiser seemed to have crashed into a pole.

At this time, authorities have not released any details as to what led to the crash or the condition of the officer.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, a man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The officer was not injured, police said.

The MDPD Traffic Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.