Man Hospitalized After Overnight Shooting in Oakland Park: BSO

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Oakland Park that landed one man in the hospital.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene near the 3800 block of North Andrews Avenue just before 2 a.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

Deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital where his condition was not released.

Investigators have not released any additional details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

