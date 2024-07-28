Dania Beach

Man hospitalized after shooting in Dania Beach

A man was hospitalized after being shot in Dania Beach on Sunday.

Detectives arrived at the scene in the 500 block of Southwest Second Avenue around 2 p.m. after reports of a shooting, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

It's unclear if the shots were fired inside an apartment building or outside. Paramedics transported the man to a nearby hospital for treatment, BSO stated.

Neighbors told NBC6 the apartment complex has had several issues.

"I’m not surprised one bit," Thomas Long said. "Over the years, there’s been so much trouble at that building it’s incredible."

The victim's identity and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

