Man Hospitalized After Shooting in NE Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a late night shooting in northeast Miami-Dade that sent one man to an area hospital.

Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just after 10 p.m. near the 700 block of Northeast 159th Street, finding one man with injuries.

That man, who was not identified, was taken to Aventura Hospital in stable condition.

Police have not released additional details on the shooting at this time.

