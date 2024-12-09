Man hospitalized, another in custody after shooting at Miami Lakes gas station

A man was taken to the hospital and another was taken into custody after a shooting at a Miami Lakes gas station early Monday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Police, at around 3 a.m. two men were involved in an altercation. One of them took out a gun, and shot the other.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition and the other man stayed at the scene until he was taken into custody by police.

Video captured by NBC6 Monday show a black car at the scene, a man sitting on the ground, and evidence markers on the ground.

At this time, police have not released the identities of either man.