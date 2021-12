A man was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition after an accident involving a four-wheel ATV.

The incident occurred Thursday around Northwest 33rd Avenue and Northwest 19th Street at around 8:30 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Lauderhill Fire Department transported the victim, who was reportedly thrown off the four wheeler and suffered a head injury.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.