Man in custody after barricading himself in sewer pipe following police pursuit in Kendall

A man is in custody who had barricaded himself in a sewer pipe in Kendall after fleeing from police early Thursday morning, officials confirmed.

The incident started around 2 a.m. Thursday when the man fled from Miami-Dade Police and officers lost sight of him during the pursuit, officials confirmed.

The man was then spotted again bailing out of the car, jumped into what appears to be a canal, and barricaded himself in a sewer pipe.

Video from the scene shows the moment South Florida Water Management sent a robotic camera inside the pipe to check the status of the man.

Police managed to take the man into custody and he was being treated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue at the scene.

Officials have not yet released the man's identity or the events that led up to the overnight police pursuit.

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC6 for updates.