Dania Beach

Man in Custody After High-Speed Chase, Bailout in Broward County

NBC Universal, Inc.

A police chase in Plantation ended with a bailout in Dania Beach on Friday, and a man who was the subject of a U.S. Marshals case was taken into custody, investigators said.

Officers pursued a white, four-door Mazda at around 1 p.m. The driver sped down the street, and at times drove on the wrong side of the road against oncoming traffic.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The driver then bailed out at the intersection of Edgewater Road and Southwest 42nd Street, and officers brought out K-9s to help in the search that went on for more than an hour.

NBC 6 captured Plantation Police put handcuffs on a man appearing to wear a security uniform. They haven't released his identity or said if he's facing any charges.

Local

Miami-Dade County Public Schools 7 hours ago

Kids as Young as 5 Can Get the Covid Vaccine, Now Available at These Miami-Dade Schools

Decision 2021 5 hours ago

Cherfilus-McCormick Named Apparent Winner of District 20 Democratic Primary

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Dania Beachplantation
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us