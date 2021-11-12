Man in Custody After High-Speed Chase, Bailout in Broward County

A police chase in Plantation ended with a bailout in Dania Beach on Friday, and a man who was the subject of a U.S. Marshals case was taken into custody, investigators said.

Officers pursued a white, four-door Mazda at around 1 p.m. The driver sped down the street, and at times drove on the wrong side of the road against oncoming traffic.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The driver then bailed out at the intersection of Edgewater Road and Southwest 42nd Street, and officers brought out K-9s to help in the search that went on for more than an hour.

NBC 6 captured Plantation Police put handcuffs on a man appearing to wear a security uniform. They haven't released his identity or said if he's facing any charges.