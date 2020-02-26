Miami-Dade

Man in Custody After SWAT Standoff at Fast Food Restaurant

Officers arrived at the scene located at a McDonalds near the intersection of Northwest 7th Avenue and 119th Street before 6 a.m.

WTVJ-TV

A man is in custody after SWAT officials were called to a situation at a Northwest Miami-Dade fast food restaurant.

Officers arrived at the scene located at a McDonalds near the intersection of Northwest 7th Avenue and 119th Street before 6 a.m. after Miami-Dade Police say a man climbed onto the roof for an unknown reason.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., officers were able to take the man into custody and bring him down from the roof. Officials have not released his identity or what charges he may face.

