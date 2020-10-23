Man in Garbage Bag Suit Set Garbage Trucks On Fire, Causing Millions in Damage: BSO

Authorities are searching for a garbage bag-wearing suspect who was caught on camera setting several garbage trucks on fire at a Pompano Beach business, causing millions of dollars worth of damage.

The arson incident happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday at the Waste Pro at 3101 Northwest 16th Terrace, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Officials said the man, who was wearing a black garbage bag-type suit and goggles, forced his way into the business by torching the gate.

Surveillance footage released by BSO on Friday showed the man carrying what appeared to be a gas canister before lighting a truck on fire at the rear of the property.

As he walked back toward the front gate, the suspect began lighting several other garbage trucks on fire.

At one point, he opened a door to a building at the business and placed a clear bottle of liquid on the floor before lighting it on fire, officials said.

The suspect left the business and fled the scene in a black sedan. Officials said there was also a white SUV that was being used as a possible lookout.

The fire caused millions of dollars in damage to the business and trucks, officials said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.