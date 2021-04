Police in Fort Lauderdale are investigating a fatal crash that occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Officers said the crash took place in the 200 block of SW 17th Street. An initial investigation showed the car was headed westbound on SW 17th Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck several trees.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Footage shows officers responding to the wreckage. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one else was injured in the incident.