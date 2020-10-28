Miami-Dade

Man Killed in Early Morning Shooting at NW Miami-Dade Gas Station: Police

Miami-Dade Police say the shooting took place at the Speedway gas station located at the 100 block of Northwest 167th Street just before 2 a.m.

Police are investigating an early morning shooting at a Northwest Miami-Dade gas station that left one man dead.

Miami-Dade Police say the shooting took place at the Speedway gas station located at the 100 block of Northwest 167th Street just before 2 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found one man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released his identity at this time.

Investigators have not released additional details on the case, including any possible suspects, at this time.

