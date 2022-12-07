Man Killed in ‘Execution-Style' Shooting in West Palm Beach: Police

Police are investigation what they called an "execution-style" shooting late Tuesday night in West Palm Beach that left one man dead.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the Parkside Residences located in the 500 block of North Haverhill Road, just west of The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches baseball complex.

West Palm Beach Police said the victim, identified as a 36-year-old man, was driving a SUV when the gunman opened fire.

"The victim was able to drive a short distance, probably 30 to 50 yards, before crashing into a pole," said Mike Jachles, the public information officer for the West Palm Beach Police Department. "The shooter then continued on, basically executing the victim. He walked up and shot him repeatedly through the passenger side."

Jachles said the shooter was still on the run Wednesday morning, but there is no danger to the public.

"Pretty brazen, pretty bold, pretty violent," Jachles said. "This was not a random attack. The victim appears to have been targeted."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.