Man Killed in Fatal Hit-And-Run in Tamiami Park

A man was killed Saturday after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Tamiami Park.

The 72-year-old man was crossing SW 24th Street just west of SW 112th Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle traveling west on SW 24th Avenue.

The vehicle, a white Mercedes-Benz, was approaching SW 112th Avenue when the driver struck the man. The driver then continued west on SW 24th Street.

Police said the vehicle in question is going to have extensive front-end damage and will be missing a passenger side mirror cover.

The victim of the crash was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are actively searching for the suspect.