Man killed in hit-and-run in Northwest Miami-Dade

A man was struck and killed early Friday in a hit-and-rush crash in northwest Miami-Dade, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

It happened at around 2:49 a.m. in the area of 27th Avenue and NW 132nd Street.

Authorities said they discovered that an unknown vehicle struck a man and fled the scene. No information on a suspect or that vehicle was immediately available.

The victim died at the scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.