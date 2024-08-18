Florida City

Man killed in possible drive-by shooting in Florida City

A woman told NBC6 that it was her brother who was killed, and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

An investigation is underway in a Florida City neighborhood after a man was shot and killed in what detectives believe was a drive-by shooting on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the area of NW 7th Avenue and NW 13th Street just before midnight where they found the victim who had been shot dead.

Miami-Dade Police said they do not have a description of a possible suspect to share just yet.

