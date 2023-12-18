Man killed in shooting in Lauderdale Lakes neighborhood

Authorities are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting in Lauderdale Lakes that left a man dead.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Northwest 30th Terrace.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue crews responded to reports of a shooting and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Officials said several schools in the area were placed on a lockdown as a precaution, but it was later lifted.

The shooting remains under investigation.