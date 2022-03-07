Man Killed After Shooting Inside Miami Beach Home: Police

Police are investigating an early morning shooting Monday at a home in Miami Beach that left one man dead.

Officers arrived at the scene located near the intersection of 8th Street and Jefferson Avenue just before 1 a.m., closing roadways in the area during their investigation.

Miami Beach Police said one man was found inside the building with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Detectives have not released additional details on the case at this time, including information on a possible shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

