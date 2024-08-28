Opa-locka

Man on scooter killed after colliding with Jeep in Opa-locka: Police

The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene, police said.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was killed early Wednesday morning after the scooter he was riding collided with a Jeep Wrangler in Opa-locka, police said.

The crash happened around 4:25 a.m. in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Ali Baba Avenue. The man on the scooter was ejected and died from his injuries, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Chopper 6 flew over the scene where a red Jeep Wrangler and nearby yellow tarp were spotted.

The circumstances surrounding the crash and the identities of those involved haven't been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

