Man on scooter killed after colliding with Jeep in Opa-locka: Police

A man was killed early Wednesday morning after the scooter he was riding collided with a Jeep Wrangler in Opa-locka, police said.

The crash happened around 4:25 a.m. in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Ali Baba Avenue. The man on the scooter was ejected and died from his injuries, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Chopper 6 flew over the scene where a red Jeep Wrangler and nearby yellow tarp were spotted.

The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the crash and the identities of those involved haven't been released.

The investigation is ongoing.