Man shot and killed after car crash in NW Miami-Dade

A man was shot after a car accident in Northwest Miami-Dade on Sunday, police said.

According to Miami Dade police, a car crash on NW 36th Street and NW 32nd Avenue evolved into an argument and one of the drivers pulled out a firearm and shot the other.

"I heard six shots," Carl Smith, who lives nearby, told NBC6, "I went over next door, see the man laying on the ground."

Smith, who has been living in the area for 30 years says the violence escalated once a bar opened up in the corner of the street.

"At least once or twice a month, there's a shooting out here," Smith said, "and it used to be a really, really good neighborhood."

The man who was shot was originally in stable condition but later died, Miami-Dade Police said.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed a suspect was arrested after he fled and barricaded himself inside a home on 15232 SW 137th Avenue.