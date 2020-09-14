Man Shot and Killed After Dispute With Miami-Dade Bus Driver: Police

A man who got into a dispute with a Miami-Dade bus driver was shot and killed during an altercation with a security guard Monday morning, police said.

The incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. when the man entered the bus at 16000 Northwest 7th Avenue, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Police said the man was involved in a dispute with the bus driver, and the bus driver exited the bus.

A female security guard responded and an altercation ensued with the man and shots were fired, police said.

The man, whose identity wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

