Man Shot in Apparent Robbery in Miami: Police

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday near a lounge in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 44th Street

Police are investigating after a man was shot in an apparent robbery in Miami early Wednesday.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. near a lounge in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 44th Street.

Miami Police officials said officers responded and found a man who'd been shot in an apparent robbery.

The man, whose identity wasn't released, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. No other information was immediately known.

