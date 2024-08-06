Gun violence

Man shot at Miami Gardens gas station: Police

The victim was shot in the 200 block of NW 195th street, according to authorities

By Briana Trujillo

A man was shot early Tuesday at a gas station in Miami Gardens, police said.

The victim was shot in the 200 block of NW 195th Street at around 4:21 a.m., according to authorities. Police circled the scene at the U Shop gas station and taped it off.

The victim was flown to a nearby hospital. More details on the extent of his injuries were not immediately provided.

"The subjects were seen leaving in a white sedan vehicle," Miami Gardens police said.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

