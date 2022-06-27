Man Shot to Death in Front of SW Miami-Dade Home: Police

Officers are investigating an early morning shooting Monday in front of a southwest Miami-Dade home that left one man dead.

Miami-Dade Police said officers responded to the scene near the 30100 block of Old Dixie Highway after reports of a person shot in the area.

Police found the victim, who was not identified, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Neighbors said the victim's young child was home at the time of the shooting.

Investigators have not released details on the shooting at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

