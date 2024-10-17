Miami

Man stabbed multiple times near brewery in Wynwood: Police

The incident happened in the area of Northeast 25th Street near North Miami Avenue, outside the brewery Cerveceria La Tropical

By NBC6

A man was rushed to the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times near a brewery in Wynwood on Thursday.

The incident happened in the area of Northeast 25th Street near North Miami Avenue, outside the brewery Cerveceria La Tropical.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Miami Police officials said the man was stabbed in the neck and forehead but was conscious as he was brought to a nearby hospital.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple officers at the scene outside the brewery.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

No other details were immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

MiamiWynwood
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us