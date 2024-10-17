Man stabbed multiple times near brewery in Wynwood: Police

A man was rushed to the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times near a brewery in Wynwood on Thursday.

The incident happened in the area of Northeast 25th Street near North Miami Avenue, outside the brewery Cerveceria La Tropical.

Miami Police officials said the man was stabbed in the neck and forehead but was conscious as he was brought to a nearby hospital.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple officers at the scene outside the brewery.

No other details were immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.