Man Struck and Killed by Train While Fleeing Officers in Miami Shores: Police

A man who was involved in a reported domestic disturbance was stuck and killed by a train while fleeing from officers in Miami Shores Tuesday, officials said.

The incident began when officers responded to the disturbance call at a parking lot in the area of Northeast 92nd Street and Northeast 6th Street, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

When the officers arrived the man, who had reportedly hit the woman, tried to flee on foot but started running near some railroad tracks, officials said.

The man was stuck and killed by a passing train. His identity hasn't been released.

Police said they're still investigating the incident.

