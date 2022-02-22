Man Struck by Car in NE Miami-Dade After Being Attacked by Another Man

A man was struck by a car after video showed him allegedly being shoved into the northeast Miami-Dade roadway by another man, who ran away but was later caught.

Video provided by Only in Dade showed the moments where the man was hit by the car while walking with his wife northbound along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 73rd Street.

Investigators said the victim, who was not identified, was hit in the back of the head by another man - later identified as Enrico Desravines - and stumbled into the street.

Police later arrested Desravines and charged him with battery and resisting arrest.

Investigators did not say if they are seeking the driver who struck the victim or release information on the victim's condition.

