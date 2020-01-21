Florida

Man Used Damaged Goods to Steal $1.5M in Post Office Fraud Case: Officials

45-year-old Edwin Garcia-Albarracin is charged with multiple counts of mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering

USPS Mail Truck
Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Florida man is facing federal charges after prosecutors claim he submitted fake claims for damaged items to the U.S. Postal Service.

Edwin Garcia-Albarracin, 45, was charged with multiple counts of mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering, The Miami Herald reported. He was scheduled for a bail hearing Tuesday. Court records in Miami do not list an attorney for him.

According to an indictment, Garcia-Albarracin sold online goods and shipped them through the postal service. Later, authorities said he submitted claims saying that some of the packages had been damaged when in fact they were not.

Local

News You Should Know 10 mins ago

6 Things to Know – Trump Impeachment Trial to Start, Cashing in on Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl LIV 17 hours ago

Complete Guide to Super Bowl LIV Week Events in South Florida

The indictment says Garcia-Albarracin supported his claims by sending photographs of damaged products. Prosecutors say, however, the pictures weren’t of the products Garcia-Albarracin actually sent.

Court records show Garcia-Albarracin has previously been prosecuted for assault on an elderly person and battery of a sports official, among other charges.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Florida
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us