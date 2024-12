Police in Hialeah are asking for the public's help in finding a man they say is wanted in connection with a sexual battery case involving a young child.

David Rojas Huamani, 46, is connected to a case involving sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 7, Hialeah Police said Tuesday.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Huamani is 5-foot-5, 140 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and also goes by David Crema, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 305-687-2525.