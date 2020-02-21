Man Who Threatened SW Florida Synagogue Shooting Arrested 9 Times in Miami-Dade: Police

A man arrested for threatening to carry out a shooting inside a Southwest Florida synagogue has a numerous criminal history in Miami-Dade County.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports that 43-year-old Alfredo Sanchez was arrested this week for allegedly making the threats toward the Chabad Lubavitch located in Fort Myers.

Court records show Sanchez was arrested nine times in Miami-Dade – with the earliest coming in 1996 on charges of prostitution along with lewd and lascivious behavior.

He was convicted of carrying a concealed firearm in 2003 and served on year in prison.