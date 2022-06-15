Man Who ‘Wanted to Go to Jail' Intentionally Crashed Into Trooper's Car on I-95: FHP

A man said he intentionally crashed into a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on Interstate 95 in Broward County because he "wanted to go to jail," authorities said.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of I-95 just south of Interstate 595.

According to an arrest report, the trooper was parked in the right lane of the highway working an off-duty detail in a construction zone where all lanes were closed except the left lane.

The trooper had his emergency lights on and there were traffic cones and signs, the report said.

Despite the safety measures, a white Subaru Outback drove through the cones and hit the trooper's car from behind, the report said.

The trooper got out of his car and approached the Outback and found 25-year-old Tate Alexander Turner behind the wheel, the report said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Turner didn't have any obvious injuries but remained silent for a couple minutes before he spontaneously said he hit the trooper's car on purpose, the report said.

"He stated he intentionally struck the patrol vehicle so he could be taken to jail," the report said.

Troopers said they didn't observe Turner to have any signs of impairment, and he denied consuming alcohol or drugs, the report said.

Turner said he'd left his home in Boca Raton and was traveling to Hallandale when he decided to turn around and head back to Boca, and he reiterated that he intentionally hit the trooper's car, the report said.

"He stated he wanted to go to jail because he, 'felt like he was already in jail,'" and when asked why he said "it's a bunch of things" but didn't elaborate, the report said.

Turner was arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was booked into the Broward jail where he was being held without bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

The trooper said he felt pain and soreness from the back of his head down to his neck and back and he was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.