Marathon man arrested for allegedly recording video under woman's dress

A Marathon man was arrested by deputies in the Florida Keys and has been charged with video voyeurism.

The arrest came after Monroe County Sheriff's deputies responded to a Publix store in Marathon on Monday, January 8, where the manager reportedly provided security video showing a man using a cell phone to take pictures and videos of underneath a 46-year-old victim's dress while she was shopping.

Deputies have identified the man in the surveillance video as Lazaro M. Alonzo Martinez, 46, of Marathon.

Lazaro M. Alonzo Martinez

A warrant was then obtained for Martinez's arrest, before he was booked in jail on Sunday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Martinez is facing a video voyeurism charge and was given a $75,000 bond amount.