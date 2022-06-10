March For Our Lives Rally Returns To South Florida Following Mass Shootings

Thousands will gather in South Florida Saturday to rally for new gun legislation in the wake of multiple mass shootings across the country.

March For Our Lives, a student group created after the Parkland school shooting, will hold a rally at several locations throughout the day on Saturday to demand change following the Uvalde, Texas school shooting and others.

One of those places is in Parkland, where a rally will be held at Pines Trails Park from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The rally will include Parkland survivors, family members, and gun violence activists as well as musical performances by artists and singers.

Other speakers include congressional lawmakers, state lawmakers, and school board members.

Following the rally, there will be a short march through the park as activists demand action from lawmakers to curb gun violence.

There are also rallies planned in Weston from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and in Miami from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The South Florida rallies will be in coordination with over 400 rallies across the country including one in D.C that is expected to turn out 50,000 people.