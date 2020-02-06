Margate Fire Rescue Lieutenant Accused of Shooting Man in Car

A Margate Fire Rescue lieutenant is facing attempted murder and othger charges after authorities say he shot a man inside a car during a Super Bowl Sunday block party in Cooper City.

Lorne Brown, 39, was arrested early Thursday on charges including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and shooting or throwing a missile into a vehicle, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Margate city officials said Brown, who has been with the Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue Department since August 2004, has been suspended with pay.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday when 22-year-old Simeon Brown was driving through a neighborhood near Southwest 91st Terrace and Southwest 52nd Court and his car and another drove down a street that had been blocked off with cones for the street party, officials said.

As they drove through the party, a verbal dispute ensued and one of the neighbors kicked one of the cars. The drivers left the area but decided to return after dropping off one of the vehicles, officials said.

Lorne Brown and another neighbor approached the car with firearms drawn, and Lorne Brown fired a shot into the car, hitting Simeon Brown in the arm twice, officials said. The car continued through the block party and hit several vehicles before coming to a stop in a yard.

Simeon Brown was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lorne Brown was booked into jail, where he was being held without bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.