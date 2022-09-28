Masseuse Terrorized with Stun Gun and Robbed in Margate, Suspect Arrested

He walked into the massage parlor posing as a customer but fled when the employee dropped to the ground and started screaming, said Margate Police.

Anthony Dana Banks, 22, entered the Asian Massage Parlor at 632 State Road 7 on Thursday and asked about the cost of a session, police said.

According to the arrest report, Banks then walked behind the counter with a pink stun gun and put his hand over the employee’s mouth.

She pleaded with Banks saying she had a daughter and would give him money to avoid being hurt, the report said.

The employee gave Banks $61 with the hope he would leave, but he grabbed and pushed her to the back of the business demanding that she take off her shirt, investigators said.

The woman threw herself to the floor instead and started yelling for help. That spooked Banks and he ran out the front door and across the street from the Forrest Plaza to the Applegreen apartment complex, police said.

Banks was arrested a short time later after a brief foot chase. The employee identified Banks at the scene and the massage parlor’s security camera video showed Banks entering the business, the report stated.

Banks was charged with false imprisonment, armed robbery, and resisting arrest. He was released from the Broward County Jail Saturday of a $10,000 bond, records show.