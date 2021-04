The largest container ship to ever call at a Florida port arrived at PortMiami Tuesday.

The CMA CGM Argentina arrived at the port around 9 a.m.

Officials said the ship, built in 2019, can hold just over 15,000 20-foot containers.

The ship is 23 containers wide and the length of about three football fields.