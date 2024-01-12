MDPD officer rushed to the hospital after losing control of patrol car, crashing into tree on I-95

A Miami-Dade police officer was rushed to the hospital after he was involved in a bad crash early Friday morning on Interstate 95 near Ives Dairy Road, officials said.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, the officer was off duty driving a marked county vehicle northbound on I-95 when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue appeared on the scene and transported the officer to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in stable condition.

UPDATE | MDPD: officer in stable condition after hitting a tree this morning off I-95 @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/n1grGkYDMj — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) January 12, 2024

Video from the scene showed heavy police presence as first responders assisted the officer and loaded him onto a stretcher.

At one point, the officer can be seen raising his right arm and cooperating with first responders as he was being assessed.

NBC6 was also on the scene and saw that the driver's side of the patrol car was completely smashed.

Following the crash, police temporarily closed off the northbound on-ramp to I-95, but it has since been reopened.

At this time, authorities have not released the officer's identity.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.