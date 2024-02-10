Florida

New video shows moments 3 survivors escape from plane crash on I-75

The video shows a witness approaching the burning plane as three survivors walk away claiming both pilots are still inside.

New videos obtained by NBC6 shows the immediate aftermath of the fiery jet plane crash on I-75 on Friday.

The videos, sent by Kyle Cavaliere, shows how cars in traffic pulled to the side of the road as they witnessed the fiery crash and then another video with the three survivors walking out.

In the second video, you can hear Kyle asking the three survivors if there was anyone else left in the plane, to which they replied that they believed the two pilots were still stuck in there.

Five people were onboard the jet, according to the Florida Aviation Administration. The Collier County Sheriff's Office couldn't confirm whether the two people who died were from the jet or the car.

The jet — a Bombardier Challenger 604 — had taken off from an airport at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, at about 1 p.m. and was scheduled to land in Naples around the time of the crash, Naples Airport Authority spokesperson Robin King said. In the audio of a call made to air traffic control, a pilot requested an emergency landing, saying they had lost both engines.

"We're clear to land, but we're not gonna make the runway. We've lost both engines," the pilot said in a recently released audio to the Air Control Tower.

The tower lost contact, and then airport workers saw the smoke from the interstate just a few miles away.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still conducting an investigation as to what led to the crash and is asking the public for videos before the crash to help determine the cause.

