Florida

“We're not going to make the runway”: Air traffic control audio released from I-75 jet crash

The pilot declared an emergency as he stated to air traffic control that he lost both engines and was not going to make it to the runway.

Officials have released the Air Traffic Control audio of the I-75 jet crash in Naples on Friday.

In the audio, you hear the pilot declaring an emergency landing after suffering double-engine failure and telling the air traffic controller that the plane was not going to reach the runway.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating what caused the fiery crash.

