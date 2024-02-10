Videos show the fiery aftermath of the jet crash on I-75 in Florida

A small private jet crashed on the I-75 in Naples on Friday leaving three survivors and two people dead.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the plane collided with a car while landing, erupting into flames.

The plane was flying from Ohio and scheduled to land in Naples and then head to Fort Lauderdale, when it called the control tower and announced engine failure, shortly before crashing.

So far, no details have been released on the victims.

Videos shared with NBC6 shows the aftermath of the fiery crash.