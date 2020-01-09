Men Caught on Surveillance Punching, Robbing Tourist in Brickell

Police are looking for two men who were caught on surveillance cameras last week in Brickell assaulting a tourist and then returning to the scene to rob him.

The incident happened after 5 a.m. on January 2 in the area of Southwest 51st Avenue and 11th Street, according to a City of Miami Police Department report.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business shows one of the men punch the victim in his face, knocking him down on the sidewalk.

"They actually returned to my unconscious body in a pool of blood … to rifle through my pockets," the victim, who did not want to be identified, told NBC 6 in a phone interview.

The footage shows the two men return minutes later and go through the victim's pockets and take his cellphone while he was still on the ground.

Miami Police Department

The victim told police he had been drinking and had met the two earlier that night and that they possibly worked in the area.

"We don't know if he had a prior incident with these two individuals," said Miami police spokesperson Kenia Fallat.

The victim later recalled being chased by two men because he felt he was being targeted for some reason, the report said. He felt threatened and threw the cup of coffee he was holding at the men and told police that was when he thought he was jumped.

"I think it's very important for residents, tourists and other business professionals to be aware that these things can happen and not to take their safety for granted," he said.

The victim had a cut in the back of his head and on his upper lip, police said. He was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

"I am thankful that I have injuries that will over time heal, but the memory of that will certainly remain," he said.