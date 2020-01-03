Deerfield Beach

Men Get Kicked Out of Deerfield Beach Restaurant, Come Back Armed: Police

A $3,000 reward is being offered for any tips that lead to an arrest

Broward police is now seeking information on two men who they say returned to a restaurant in Deerfield Beach with guns after they were kicked out twice for fighting with customers.

Around 3:45 a.m. on December 22, surveillance cameras outside La Caravane Restaurant at 60 Northeast 44th Street captured the moment two men walked up and shot at the restaurant's door before entering.

One carried a firearm in his waistband, which was used to shoot at the door. The other carried a machete.

Witnesses at the scene told police the two men had been initially kicked out of the restaurant for fighting with customers, after which they had come back and thrown a chair at the security guard.

After being kicked out a second time, they returned with the guns.

There were no more than 10 people inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting, and no one was struck by bullets, according to police.

Anyone with any information on the subjects are asked to contact Broward detective Mirelle Palushaj at 954-321-4547. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

