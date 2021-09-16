Men Injured After Pursuit Ends in Crash in NW Miami-Dade

Two men were hospitalized after a police pursuit ended in a crash Thursday night in northwest Miami-Dade.

Officers responded to the area of NW 131st Street and 19th Avenue when a 911 caller reported a shooting and a vehicle that was involved, police said.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it, police said, but the subjects drove away and a chase ensued.

The subjects crashed at NW 6th Avenue and 143rd Street, where paramedics responded and took the men to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Further information was not available.