Messi arrives in South Florida as he prepares to make Inter Miami debut

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi has arrived in South Florida as he gets ready to finalize his transfer to Inter Miami.

Cameras captured Messi walking off a private plane with his wife and kids after he touched down at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport Tuesday.

Dozens of fans waving jerseys and posters gathered across from the airport trying to catch of glimpse of Messi, who was in South Florida for the first time since the signing was announced.

A press release by Inter Miami earlier this month invited fans to the DRV PNK Stadium on July16th for a ‘major unveiling,” which is expected to be Messi’s official announcement ceremony.

According to the release, fans can expect an “exciting night of entertainment, on-the-pitch speeches and more!”

The legendary soccer star is expected to make his debut on July 21st when Inter Miami face Cruz Azul in the opening match of the Leagues Cup summer tournament.

The former World Cup winner with Argentina was recently pictured in the Bahamas relaxing with his wife and kids after a tumultuous season with Paris Saint Germain which saw him suspended for the first time in his illustrious career for an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia after a Ligue 1 match.

Messi joins Inter Miami after rejecting a massive offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal for a reported fee of $468 million per year.